Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Bengaluru civic body blacklists Chilume group for ‘voter data fraud’

Notably, on November 17, the Karnataka BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered an investigation into the alleged collection of voter data by fraud, impersonation, and breach of trust by the Chilume Group.

The Congress has alleged that the Chilume Group is linked to BJP leaders from Bengaluru. (File)
BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the district electoral officer for Bengaluru Urban, Tuesday blacklisted Chilume Group in connection with the alleged voter data fraud and manipulation of the voters’ list.

According to a press statement issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the group, its director and other members associated with the group have been banned from participating in any sort of activity undertaken by the BBMP, including tendering processes related to service and procurement.

Notably, on November 17, the Karnataka BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered an investigation into the alleged collection of voter data by fraud, impersonation, and breach of trust by the Chilume Group.

The Congress has alleged that the Chilume Group is linked to BJP leaders from Bengaluru and the firm was awarded the voter data collection and awareness work as part of an exercise to manipulate the voters’ list in Bengaluru through deliberate deletions and additions favouring the ruling dispensation ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 22:56 IST
Karnataka Lokayukta raids commercial tax offices, manufacturers and dealers for evading taxes

