Bengaluru civic body asks residents for low-key festival celebrations amid covid-19

Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark (PTI) Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark (PTI)

Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has issued detailed guidelines for celebrating festivals in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Small pujas and celebrations, no allowing visitors, no visiting places of worship, and no outside food are among the restrictions put up by the civic body ahead of the festivals.

The notice from BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said coronavirus is spreading “very rapidly” in Karnataka and especially in Bengaluru and hence requested people to keep the festival celebration simple. “This festival season is the riskiest time for the spread of Coronavirus. Therefore please strictly follow the rules in order to stay safe because we are in a very dangerous situation,” Manjunath Prasad said in the order.

In Bengaluru, the festival season will start with the Varamahalakshmi festival on July 31, followed by Bakrid, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Gowri Ganesha, Muharram, and Onam.

Follow Karnataka coronavirus LIVE updates

BBMP Commissioner urged the public not to visit temples, mosques, and other religious places of worship, even if they are officially declared open. “Please do not visit your relatives, friends and neighbors for any reason. Please restrict your celebrations to small poojas at your own home with only homemade sweets and no outside food and no people visiting,” he added in the order.

Here are the guidelines issued by BBMP:

– In case of the Gowri Ganesha festival, please do not buy idols or take part in any community Visarjan activities. Outside idols already have contamination risk, and any Visarjan activities will be a big source of Coronavirus spread due to crowding of people and because the virus spreads very easily in the water.

– In case of Raksha Bandhan, if brothers and sisters do not live in the same house, then please do not visit each other for tying of the Rakhi.

Karnataka reported 5324 new #COVID19 cases on Monday (27 July). With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 101465. It includes 1953 deaths and 37685 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tzpjp0SRdR — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 27, 2020

– In case of Varamahalakshmi Vratha, Janmashtami and Onam, please only perform small poojas in your own individual homes with only homemade food for Prasadams. Please do not visit any temples or each other’s homes.

– In case of Muslim festivals, official details will be decided by the Waqf board. However, we sincerely request that celebrations are kept to a minimum and that all community events are avoided as much as possible.

– During this festival season, all people who go outdoors for any reason must take special care to wear the Face mask, washing hands every half an hour and apply hand sanitizer every half an hour.

Coronavirus Explained Covid-19 vaccine tracker: India at the centre of vaccine and Moderna's phase III trials

Now, stroke risk found low in hospitalised Covid patients

A unique hotspot in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari Click here for more

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, on Monday reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 46,923 while 33,816 cases are active in the city. The city also reported 26 deaths on Monday taking the total death toll to 917. Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in Bengaluru is 12,459.

Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark. As of July 27, the state’s case count has reached 1,01,465. Of which 61,819 are active cases. The state registered 75 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday with Bengaluru Urban reported 26 deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 1953.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd