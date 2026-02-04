Bengaluru civic agency proposes 800-metre flyover near Iblur junction and Outer Ring Road overhaul to ease traffic

He instructed officials to use modern technology to ensure the flyover can be constructed within a short timeframe. (Express Photo)

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a blueprint for the construction of an additional flyover near Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road to reduce traffic congestion.

Speaking during a joint inspection with officials from the GBA, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and the East and South City Corporations, Rao said the stretch of the Outer Ring Road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram is proposed to be developed in a comprehensive manner.

He instructed officials to use modern technology to ensure the flyover can be constructed within a short timeframe and to submit a detailed plan outlining the estimated cost, construction model, and completion timeline. Experts said an approximately 800-metre-long flyover is required at Iblur Junction.