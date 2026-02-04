Bengaluru civic agency proposes 800-metre flyover near Iblur junction and Outer Ring Road overhaul to ease traffic

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a blueprint for the construction of an additional flyover near Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road to reduce traffic congestion.
Speaking during a joint inspection with officials from the GBA, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and the East and South City Corporations, Rao said the stretch of the Outer Ring Road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram is proposed to be developed in a comprehensive manner.
He instructed officials to use modern technology to ensure the flyover can be constructed within a short timeframe and to submit a detailed plan outlining the estimated cost, construction model, and completion timeline. Experts said an approximately 800-metre-long flyover is required at Iblur Junction.
Rao said coordinated steps should be taken with the South City Corporation and BMRCL for the holistic development of Silk Board Junction, including the installation of HRPC, flood-prevention measures, and related works. With Metro pile cap works currently underway at the junction, he directed officials to complete them swiftly without causing inconvenience to vehicular traffic.
Tackling other issues
The GBA chief commissioner said a broader plan is being prepared to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow by developing the Outer Ring Road, including service roads and footpaths. As Metro-related footpath and median works are already in progress, he instructed BMRCL and B-SMILE to coordinate closely and finalise the detailed project report (DPR) to avoid duplication of work.
Rao observed that roads beneath Metro stations along the Outer Ring Road are uneven and that ongoing pile cap works have gradually reduced road width, potentially worsening congestion. He directed officials to inspect all Metro stations along the corridor and to immediately rectify any issues found.
During an inspection near Iblur Metro Station towards Silk Board Junction, officials noted poor maintenance and incomplete work along a 2-km stretch of footpath. Rao instructed them to develop and complete the footpaths. He also asked that all Metro-related works be carried out in coordination with B-SMILE and in strict adherence to the approved comprehensive development plan.
Additionally, Rao directed officials from the City Corporation and Traffic Police to jointly inspect the Outer Ring Road and submit a list of required pedestrian skywalks, along with design details and estimated funding requirements.
He also instructed officials to widen the area and construct footpaths near Kodibisanahalli Metro Station, close to the Marathahalli Police Station, where a narrow stormwater drain is affecting smooth vehicular movement.
