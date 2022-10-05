Bengaluru City University to provide marksheets, documents to students of design institute

The students of the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology breathed a sigh of relief after the Bengaluru City University (BCU) decided to withdraw its appeal against a Karnataka high Court order dated August 18, which directed the university to issue marksheet and other documents to the students of the design institute.

The development came after BCU held an “emergency” syndicate meeting on Monday and decided to uphold the high court order. The BCU also shot off a letter to the director of the design institute, Geetha Narayanan, and assured to start the process of issuing the marks card to the students who finished their design courses in academic years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 and to those students who enrolled for degree courses for 2020-21.

After the court order on August 18, the government in September filed an appeal against the verdict. However, the court did not accept the appeal.

The fate of a total of 1,128 students, who completed their courses, hung in balance after the BCU declined to issue them marksheets.

Earlier, the students of the design institute, which was previously affiliated to the University of Mysore, filed a petition against the BCU and complained that the university refused to issue them marksheets and certificates, hampering their higher studies and career opportunities. The BCU argued that it had “no power” to issue grade cards and certificates to students of the design institute as it did not conduct their examinations.

The high court order also observed that the BCU was bound by an MoU dated April 29, 2015 entered with the design institute and a notification dated February 6, 2017, containing the syndicate order of the University of Mysore that recognised the degree courses and examinations conducted by the design institute.

A parent speaking to indianexpress.com on condition of anonymity said, “Withdrawing the appeal is a step in the right direction. There is remarkable progress in addressing the plight of thousands of students who have completed their academic courses but are not able to pursue higher studies or jobs due to delay in issuing marks sheets. However, it is still a bittersweet moment considering that the court has still not opened its doors due to the Dasara and is yet to strike down the case officially.”

A student, who is in the 7th semester pursuing Bachelors in Design, at the institute, said, “We are hoping things get better as we progress into the 8th semester with the university now assuring us to issue the marksheet and other documents. However, the university has to issue marksheets to several students, starting from semester 1 and a total of four years, thus the process is bound to be slow.”