Bengaluru City Police joins TikTok, ready with citizen-centric videos

Following the footsteps of their counterparts in Kerala and Uttarakhand, the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) have signed up on TikTok, the short-video-sharing application.

Confirming the same, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police force in the city always believed in the power of social media which would enable them to connect better with citizens.

“We will post videos on citizen-centric issues as the platform provides great potential to communicate to the citizens using short, creative and engaging videos,” he said.

While the first video posted from the account @blrcitypolice encourages citizens to #FollowTrafficRules, the second upload is of the viral video in which Bengaluru (South-East) DCP Isha Pant sings a Kannada melody.

Meanwhile, TikTok officials welcomed BCP to the platform sharing their expectation of “helping law enforcement agencies stay local and relevant in their communication with citizens.”

“In the coming time, we look forward to welcoming more such agencies onto our platform and harnessing the positive impact the platform can have on society,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

Active on social media platforms, BCP has a following of 1.3 million on Twitter and over 6.6 lakh on its official Facebook page.

