Bengaluru City Armed Reserve constable nabs chain-snatcher who robbed teacher after 1.5 km chase

A 35-year-old City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable, who was on his way to report for night duty, chased down and apprehended a chain-snatching accused after a dramatic 1.5-kilometre pursuit near a railway underpass in Bengaluru’s Bapuji Nagar on February 5.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Vijayanagar Police Station. The police said the accused allegedly snatched a 40-gram gold chain worth approximately ₹6 lakh from a woman identified as Drakshayani, a school teacher, who was returning home from work around 7.20 pm.

The accused reportedly approached her from behind, forcibly snatched the chain, and attempted to escape through the railway underpass stretch at Bapuji Nagar.