Bengaluru City Armed Reserve constable nabs chain-snatcher who robbed teacher after 1.5 km chase

Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, commended the constable’s swift and courageous action.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 17, 2026 04:28 PM IST
Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, commended the constable's swift and courageous action. (Source: Express Photo)
A 35-year-old City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable, who was on his way to report for night duty, chased down and apprehended a chain-snatching accused after a dramatic 1.5-kilometre pursuit near a railway underpass in Bengaluru’s Bapuji Nagar on February 5.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Vijayanagar Police Station. The police said the accused allegedly snatched a 40-gram gold chain worth approximately ₹6 lakh from a woman identified as Drakshayani, a school teacher, who was returning home from work around 7.20 pm.

The accused reportedly approached her from behind, forcibly snatched the chain, and attempted to escape through the railway underpass stretch at Bapuji Nagar.

Constable Hanumantha Putani (APC-18643) was heading to the CID headquarters for his night shift when he heard the victim’s screams. Reacting instantly, he chased the suspect for nearly 1.5 kilometres before catching and pinning him down with the help of bystanders.

After securing the accused, Putani alerted the police control room. A Hoysala patrol team arrived at the spot, and the suspect was handed over to them. He was subsequently taken to Vijayanagar Police Station, where a case was formally registered.

“Immediately after the incident, the complainant was in a state of shock and was taken to a hospital for medical attention. She later returned to the police station and lodged a formal complaint, based on which we registered the case and remanded the accused to judicial custody,” a senior police officer said.

The case has been registered under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with robbery or theft involving the use of criminal force, including chain-snatching incidents.

The arrested accused has been identified as Syed Jaffer, 20. Police confirmed that the stolen 40-gram gold chain was recovered from his possession and seized as evidence.

Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, commended the constable’s swift and courageous action. On Tuesday, he issued a certificate of appreciation to Constable Putani in recognition of his alertness and dedication to duty.

