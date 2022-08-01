scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Bengaluru: Citizens oppose move to keep Cubbon Park open till 11 pm for tennis club

Cubbon Park Walkers Association has written to the Karnataka horticulture department not to keep the park open for KSLTA members after the scheduled close at 9 pm.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 1, 2022 5:35:29 pm
Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cubbon ParkS Umesh, president of Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said that the government was going overboard and if the proposal were to be implemented, it would amount to bias. (Photo source: Wikimedia Commons/ File)

Cubbon Park Walkers Association, a citizens collective looking after the wellbeing of the park in Bengaluru, on July 30 wrote to the Karnataka horticulture department not to go ahead with a proposal to keep the park open till 11 pm.

The state government is mulling to keep a gate of the park open for two more hours every day after the scheduled close at 9 pm to give more time to the members of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at its club situated inside the park.

While the director of the horticulture department, M V Venkatesh, did not respond to calls from The Indian Express, an official from the department, on the condition of anonymity, said that a meeting in this regard was held last week.

“Amongst a lot of issues related to the park, a discussion was held about extending the open time to 11 pm to give more time to the members of the KSLTA,” the official told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

S Umesh, president of Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said that the government was going overboard and if the proposal were to be implemented, it would amount to bias.

“We do not want the rules of the park to be twisted to suit club members as it will pose security risks and also lead to other anti-social activities inside the park. It will be good in the larger interest of the environment and park if the tennis club is shifted out from Cubbon Park by cancelling its lease agreement. We want Cubbon Park to be a park and not a late night entertainment hub for the tennis club members,” Umesh said.

“If today the government gives importance to the tennis association then tomorrow somebody else would place a similar demand. There cannot be two different rules for common citizens and others. The park should close at the same time for everybody,” Umesh added.

More from Bangalore

The KSLTA did not respond to calls.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 05:35:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

4

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

5

'I have a strong association with Jharkhand': Rasika Dugal on her home state's rich cultural heritage, landscape

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement