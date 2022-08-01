Bengaluru: Citizens oppose move to keep Cubbon Park open till 11 pm for tennis club

Updated: August 1, 2022 5:35:29 pm
Cubbon Park Walkers Association, a citizens collective looking after the wellbeing of the park in Bengaluru, on July 30 wrote to the Karnataka horticulture department not to go ahead with a proposal to keep the park open till 11 pm.
The state government is mulling to keep a gate of the park open for two more hours every day after the scheduled close at 9 pm to give more time to the members of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at its club situated inside the park.
While the director of the horticulture department, M V Venkatesh, did not respond to calls from The Indian Express, an official from the department, on the condition of anonymity, said that a meeting in this regard was held last week.
“Amongst a lot of issues related to the park, a discussion was held about extending the open time to 11 pm to give more time to the members of the KSLTA,” the official told The Indian Express.
Subscriber Only Stories
S Umesh, president of Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said that the government was going overboard and if the proposal were to be implemented, it would amount to bias.
“We do not want the rules of the park to be twisted to suit club members as it will pose security risks and also lead to other anti-social activities inside the park. It will be good in the larger interest of the environment and park if the tennis club is shifted out from Cubbon Park by cancelling its lease agreement. We want Cubbon Park to be a park and not a late night entertainment hub for the tennis club members,” Umesh said.
“If today the government gives importance to the tennis association then tomorrow somebody else would place a similar demand. There cannot be two different rules for common citizens and others. The park should close at the same time for everybody,” Umesh added.
The KSLTA did not respond to calls.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Latest News
Mira Kapoor’s ‘maskne is back’; know more about the mask-induced skin condition
Ishaan Khatter to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, will Karan Johar ask him about Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor?
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad
‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference
Girl beheads minor niece in Rajasthan; cops say ‘was not behaving normally’ for 2 days
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘I know he is around, especially at nights, if it’s raining, or his favourite book falls…’
IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
Lok Sabha revokes suspension of four Congress members
F1: Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin from 2023
Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study
Amazfit T-Rex 2 review: The fitness watch that’s tough
UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience