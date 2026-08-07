Bengaluru citizens call for ‘pause’ on Hebbal short tunnel project

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Over the past week, Bengaluru citizens and environmentalists have been airing their concerns about the various tunnel road projects in the city through online petitions and silent protests.
By Friday morning, an online petition calling for a pause on the short tunnel project near Hebbal had accumulated nearly 6,000 signatures. Put forth by urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam, Bangalore Environment Trust trustee Dattatreya Devare, N S Mukunda of the Citizen Action Forum and photojournalist Puneet Sachdev, the petition calls for a pause on the project, including all fencing and excavation as well as tree cutting.
The concern is primarily regarding ecological impact on green zones, such as the 141-acre Hebbal Lake and the nearby Veterinary College Campus. The petition noted that the campus hosted 95 different bird species, while 185 species have been documented at the lake.
Apart from arguing that the existing projects such as metro and flyover extension would ease traffic without requiring the short tunnel road, it was pointed out that the required Environmental Impact Assessment being relied upon is a 20-year-old notification predating the concept of tunnel roads.
The signatories called for independent ecological and hydrological assessments to be done, alongside publication of details such as the DPR of the project, traffic modeling, tree survey, and groundwater studies. They also called for an independent BMLTA (Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority) survey on issues including traffic capacity and road safety.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dattatreya Devare said, “It is a very expensive proposition. Around Rs 1,100 crore for just under 3 km, as well as hundreds of trees to be cut. My view is that the need has not been completely established – no public consultation has been held. As a result, the work on the tunnel should be paused until all the study and environment assessment is done.”
The Karnataka High Court had this Thursday noted that the government would have to file an affidavit to “specifically confirm if any study has been conducted as to the impact of the project on the Hebbal lake. It shall also clearly state whether studies have covered the question as to whether the tunnel would cause any obstruction in the inflow or outflow of water or disturb the underground flow of water.”
The court also orally remarked that if this affidavit was not filed in time, it could put a stay on the project.
The proposed longer twin tunnel project ending at Central Silk Board is also under challenge before the Karnataka High Court. With regard to this project, several citizens had held a silent protest in Lalbagh on Sunday, in view of concerns about the impact of excavation on the garden, specifically the ancient Peninsular Gneiss rock formation which is over 3 billion years old and classified as a Geological Monument.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram