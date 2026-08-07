Bengaluru citizens call for ‘pause’ on Hebbal short tunnel project

Over the past week, Bengaluru citizens and environmentalists have been airing their concerns about the various tunnel road projects in the city through online petitions and silent protests.

By Friday morning, an online petition calling for a pause on the short tunnel project near Hebbal had accumulated nearly 6,000 signatures. Put forth by urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam, Bangalore Environment Trust trustee Dattatreya Devare, N S Mukunda of the Citizen Action Forum and photojournalist Puneet Sachdev, the petition calls for a pause on the project, including all fencing and excavation as well as tree cutting.

The concern is primarily regarding ecological impact on green zones, such as the 141-acre Hebbal Lake and the nearby Veterinary College Campus. The petition noted that the campus hosted 95 different bird species, while 185 species have been documented at the lake.