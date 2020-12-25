Bengaluru church dedicates Christmas crib to Covid-19 warriors

The church is located at MEG Officers Colony on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road in the city. (Express photo)

The youth wing of the Bangalore East Mar Thoma Church created and displayed a crib dedicated to frontline workers, who worked in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic, popularly known as Corona Warriors, on Christmas day in place of the usual crib.

The Yuvajana Sakhyam, the group behind the initiative, stated that they decided to celebrate this Christmas with the theme “Hope in the Midst of Covid-19” and that the crib was a reflection of the same. The church is located at MEG Officers Colony on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road in the city.

The birth of a baby is taking place in the hospital, thus signifying a new hope. (Express photo)

“The crib is based on a town with its different establishments such as the mall, theatre, school, etc. closed off due to the pandemic. The only functioning spaces are a hospital and a police station. The birth of a baby is taking place in the hospital, thus signifying a new hope. But there are no angels, wise men, and shepherds. Their place is taken by the nurses in the hospital, assisting the birth of the child, the doctors serving in the isolation ward, and the policemen who maintain law and order,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a volunteer from the youth organisation behind the initiative said the idea for the crib stemmed out as a tribute to many who risked their lives and sacrificed time with family to save others’ lives. “This crib also honours their spirit of resilience with which we look to overcome the pandemic, looking forward to the New Year with hope,” the volunteer added.