Bengaluru Christmas, New Year event organisers told to vet staff background, hire female guards and arrange transport

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru police have directed event organisers and restaurant and hotel owners to recruit and train female security officers as well. Police issued the guidelines at a meeting with hotel and restaurant owners and other event organisers on Friday.

The organisers were also asked to check if their security staff have any criminal charges against them. Police suggested they use the Seva Sindhu app for this purpose.

They must also get permission from police stations ahead of organising Christmas or New Year events at restaurants, pubs and hotels.

As part of the security measures, police also directed the event organisers and establishments to install CCTV cameras at the entry, exit and parking areas to monitor the safety of women and children. They must also have power backup for the venue and CCTV cameras.

They should specify in their advertisements that weapons will not be allowed at the venues and frisk every guest. They should also ensure there is no supply of illegal drugs and other banned substances at the venues.

Police also suggested that event organisers partner with travel agencies and facilitate safe transport options for their guests. Female staff also should be provided safe transport options.

Action will be taken against event organisers who allow extra guests or sell extra tickets than permitted at the entertainment venues.

Any suspicious activity or individuals must be reported to police. The organisers should advertise helpline numbers like 112 and the Suraksha mobile app.