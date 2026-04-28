Angered over delayed payment, 2 workers disable 240 cameras at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL match

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Two employees of a CCTV firm have been booked for allegedly sabotaging the surveillance network at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 24, leaving over 240 cameras offline.
The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR on April 25 under section 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to mischief and deliberate destruction of property.
The complaint was filed by Aditya Bhat, a representative of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based firm. The accused are Manjunath, 37, from Hiriyuru in Chitradurga district, and Abdul Kalam, 19, from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh — both employees of IVS Digital Solution, a sub-contractor involved in the stadium’s CCTV operations.
According to the FIR, the two accused entered the stadium using passes but without authorisation at around 11.30 am on the day of the match. They allegedly proceeded to deliberately tamper with network video recorder (NVR) systems and fibre connections, disabling cameras across critical areas, including all entry gates, perimeter cameras, the D-checkpoint area, and concourse sections. They also reportedly damaged optical fibre connections near a back room within the premises.
The sabotage rendered more than 240 cameras non-functional during a high-security, high-footfall event. Because the incident occurred on a match day, replacement staff and resources could not be mobilised in time to restore the system immediately.
A police officer said the accused admitted to disabling the CCTV cameras.
“RCB had given the contract to Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd., which then sub-leased the maintenance work to IVS Digital Solutions. The payment for these two employees was delayed. It prompted them to disable the surveillance cameras. These cameras are also connected to the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s office,” the officer said.
The accused appeared before the police on Monday for questioning.
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