Angered over delayed payment, 2 workers disable 240 cameras at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL match

The two accused allegedly entered the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru without authorisation at around 11.30 am on the day of the match. (File Photo)

Two employees of a CCTV firm have been booked for allegedly sabotaging the surveillance network at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 24, leaving over 240 cameras offline.

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR on April 25 under section 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to mischief and deliberate destruction of property.

The complaint was filed by Aditya Bhat, a representative of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based firm. The accused are Manjunath, 37, from Hiriyuru in Chitradurga district, and Abdul Kalam, 19, from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh — both employees of IVS Digital Solution, a sub-contractor involved in the stadium’s CCTV operations.