3 months after child’s death, Bengaluru police arrest lawyer mother in murder probe

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a lawyer in connection with the alleged murder of her six-year-old daughter, Vennela, three months ago in Kadugodi.

Priyanka, the 40-year-old lawyer, had been on the run after she and her boyfriend, G M Mohan, allegedly killed Vennela and passed it off as a natural death in Bengaluru.

She has been remanded in police custody for five days. “Priyanka’s custodial interrogation could help us piece together the sequence of events leading up to Vennela’s death. We are examining all possible circumstances, including whether the child was suffocated or poisoned, and are verifying all collected evidence, including medical records and forensic findings,” a senior police officer said.