Crackdown on child labour in Bengaluru: 29 children rescued, 4 FIRs lodged

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Twenty-nine children, including 19 allegedly employed at shops in Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur APMC market, were rescued during an operation on Tuesday, with the police registering four FIRs against shop owners for alleged child labour violations. The drive was carried out following directions from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The 19 children, all under 18, included 13 from Bihar, two each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan and Karnataka. The children from Bihar included 12 boys and a girl.
Shivakumar visited the APMC market earlier on Tuesday and interacted with farmers, workers and traders. During the visit, people reportedly informed him that children were employed at some establishments. He subsequently directed officials to inspect and take action.
Following his directions, five teams comprising police personnel and labour department officials were formed under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of police, north division. The teams inspected shops in the market falling under the jurisdiction of the RMC Yard police station.
Four FIRs were registered against shop owners under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. “The establishments where the children were found working were mostly small vegetable and onion shops and other petty shops. We have rescued the children. Further investigation is underway. We will ascertain how long they had been working at these shops, how they came to the market, and who brought or employed them,” a police officer said.
The labour department has also registered five cases against shop owners under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.
In a separate incident, 10 children found working along the roadside were rescued and produced before the Bengaluru Child Welfare Committee for further action. Further investigation into the children’s employment, including how they came to the market and who employed them, is underway.
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