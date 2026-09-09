Crackdown on child labour in Bengaluru: 29 children rescued, 4 FIRs lodged

Of the 19 children allegedly employed at shops in Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur APMC market, 13 were from Bihar, two each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan and Karnataka. (Image generated using AI)

Twenty-nine children, including 19 allegedly employed at shops in Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur APMC market, were rescued during an operation on Tuesday, with the police registering four FIRs against shop owners for alleged child labour violations. The drive was carried out following directions from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The 19 children, all under 18, included 13 from Bihar, two each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan and Karnataka. The children from Bihar included 12 boys and a girl.

Shivakumar visited the APMC market earlier on Tuesday and interacted with farmers, workers and traders. During the visit, people reportedly informed him that children were employed at some establishments. He subsequently directed officials to inspect and take action.