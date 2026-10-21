Good deed backfires: Bengaluru fruit seller assaulted while returning dropped phone

A 19-year-old fruit seller was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight to ten people after he and his friend were mistaken for thieves in Bengaluru’s Chikkapet Monday evening.

Shahid Khan, a resident of J J R Nagar in Bengaluru, sells fruits in the city. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Chikkapet RT Speed Road when Khan, who was riding a two-wheeler with his friend Fardin Pasha, was travelling from the Majestic side.

According to the complaint filed by Khan on October 19, an unidentified person hit their vehicle, following which the person’s mobile phone fell to the ground. When Pasha picked up the phone to return it to its owner, a group of people gathered at the spot and allegedly mistook the two friends for thieves. The group then allegedly began abusing and assaulting them.