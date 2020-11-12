Bengaluru fire case: Three arrested for ‘illegally storing’ chemicals

The fire at the chemical factory in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru City Police has arrested three persons in connection with the massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Bapuji Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Sajjanraj (66), his wife Kamala Sajjanraj (60), and their son Anil Kumar (30), were arrested from their house in Shankarpuram on Wednesday. “While Sajjanraj is the registered owner of Rekha Chemical Industries, Kamala owns Rekha Chemicals Corporation and Anil managed the business,” the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said that the family had a license to operate two factories in the Bommasandra Industrial Area but no permission to store chemical barrels in the godown where the incident took place. “The accused had not taken permission from the BBMP, Fire and Emergency Services or from the Pollution Control Board,” Patil said.

Patil also said that the fire broke out when the accused was trying to prepare an order for Crescent Chemical Industries at Lingarajapuram on Tuesday.

“While each barrel was supposed to weigh 85 kilograms each, one weighed less. Knowing this, Sajjanraj asked Biju Singh, an employee, to transfer isopropyl alcohol from another barrel. This got exposed to sunlight, causing fire due to the static charge,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, two FIRs have been registered at Byatarayanapura police station against the accused based on complaints filed by others, including a plastic godown owner, who incurred several damages. Ayaz, the owner of the adjacent godown, has claimed losses estimated at Rs 45 lakh.

