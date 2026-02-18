‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest: Transport employees to hit the streets tomorrow seeking salary hike, arrears

The protest is being held as several meetings held over the issue failed to deliver the outcomes sought by the committee. (Express photo)

The Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will stage a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest at Freedom Park on Thursday, urging the state government to fulfil their demands.

Though the protest was scheduled to be held in the last week of January this year, it was postponed due to the demise of trade union leader Ananth Subba Rao, who had headed the committee for a long time.

To prevent any disruption in transport services, state-run transport corporations have threatened employees that provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) will be invoked if employees skip work to participate in the protest.