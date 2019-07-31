Bangalore news LIVE: Shocked to know Cafe Coffee Day owner Siddhartha is no more, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Bangalore News Today Live Updates: VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, who was reported missing since Monday, is confirmed dead. His body was found on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru at 4.30 am Wednesday.
Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, disappeared following a drive to Mangaluru with his driver and was last seen on the bridge over the Netravati river on Monday evening.
The body was found after the police had launched a massive search operation after Siddhartha’s driver reported him missing. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police also scoured the swollen Nethravathi river to look for him.
The body had washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen, following which police reached the spot. “A body has been found, which appears to be him. Final confirmation has to be done by the family,” deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Sasikanth Senthil told PTI.
Mangalore Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Siddhartha’s family has been informed and the body has been kept at Wenlock Hospital for further formalities.
The Coffee Day Enterprises group, which Siddhartha heads, has of late, been battling to repay its debt which topped almost Rs 4,500 crore. In an earnings’ call on May 24, 2019, the company informed analysts it had accumulated a gross debt of Rs 4,500 crore and a net debt of Rs 2,400 crore.
Karnataka Congress terms Siddhartha's death 'result of harassment by IT officials'
Who found Siddhartha's body?
Eyewitness reports say a group of fishermen who found the body of Coffee tycoon VG Siddhartha, said that they saw a body floating on water in the morning and suspected that it could be that of Siddhartha's and went closer to inspect the same.
Shocked to hear the news: CM Yediyurappa reacts on Siddhartha's death
Reacting to VG Siddhartha's death, Karnataka Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, "I am shocked to know that Cafe Coffee Day founder and businessman Siddhartha who is also former chief minister Shri SM Krishna's son-in-law is no more. This causes deep pain. May the Almighty have mercy on his family. May his soul rest in peace."
Last rites likely to be held this evening at Mudigere estate
The mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha is likely to be taken to his estate in Mudigere where the final rites will take place by this evening, close relatives indicate. His body is now undergoing post-mortem and other formalities in Wenlock hospital in Mangalore.
Mudigere, a town in Chikkamagaluru district, is 130-kilometres away from Mangalore and 260 kilometres off Bangalore.
Govt agencies and banks can drive anyone to desipre: Vijay Mallya
After 36 hours of search operations, CCD owner VG Siddhartha found dead
