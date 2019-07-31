Bangalore news LIVE: Shocked to know Cafe Coffee Day owner Siddhartha is no more, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Bangalore News Today Live Updates: VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, who was reported missing since Monday, is confirmed dead. His body was found on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru at 4.30 am Wednesday.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, disappeared following a drive to Mangaluru with his driver and was last seen on the bridge over the Netravati river on Monday evening.

The body was found after the police had launched a massive search operation after Siddhartha’s driver reported him missing. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police also scoured the swollen Nethravathi river to look for him.

The body had washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen, following which police reached the spot. “A body has been found, which appears to be him. Final confirmation has to be done by the family,” deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Sasikanth Senthil told PTI.

Mangalore Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Siddhartha’s family has been informed and the body has been kept at Wenlock Hospital for further formalities.

The Coffee Day Enterprises group, which Siddhartha heads, has of late, been battling to repay its debt which topped almost Rs 4,500 crore. In an earnings’ call on May 24, 2019, the company informed analysts it had accumulated a gross debt of Rs 4,500 crore and a net debt of Rs 2,400 crore.