Bengaluru CCB police arrests three for cheating high-end vehicle owners

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested three people who have been allegedly duping many car owners by selling their high-end vehicles without paying them any money.

Police also seized 19 high-end cars from their possession which includes Kia Seltos, Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen, Skoda Rapid and other cars worth Rs 3 crore.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, all the cars were sold to others in Mysuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bhatkal and other places in the state.

“The trio were car agents who used to convince the owners that they would sell their vehicles at good prices and take them away. They would then sell the cars without the knowledge of the owners and never gave them any money,” he said.

Patil further said that whenever the owners inquired about money, they would threaten them with dire consequences. The arrested have been identified as Naseeb, Mohammad Azam, and Mahir Khan — all residents of Bengaluru.

Based on a complaint, the accused were arrested and the vehicles seized, police said. Cases have been registered against the three accused in Jnanabharathi, Pulakeshinagar and Vyalikaval police stations, CCB police officials said.