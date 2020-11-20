Bengaluru CCB arrests head constable for helping former minister’s son, others evade arrest in drugs case

Prabhakar was suspended on November 12 and was evading arrest since then. (Representational Image)

A head constable has been arrested for allegedly helping three accused, including a former minister’s son, of being involved in an international drug racket.

“Head Constable Prabhakar, working on Sadashivanagar police station, has been arrested by CCB for abetting and helping the accused Suneesh, Hemanth, and others,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said on Friday.

Prabhakar was suspended on November 12 and was evading arrest since then. CCB had earlier stated that Prabhakar’s role came to light after three people, including former Minister Rudrappa Lamani’s son Darshan Lamani, were interrogated in connection with the drugs case in Goa on November 9.

The police had named Darshan as an accused after a preliminary investigation. “Darshan had sheltered his associates Hemanth and Suneesh who were evading the police after being accused of selling drugs procured from the dark web,” a senior officer said.

Earlier, Prabhakar’s involvement in the case was brought to the notice of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who ordered his suspension for dereliction of duty. According to the investigating team, call records and other information gathered during the probe revealed Prabhakar was providing the accused with locations of the police team tracking them while they were absconding.

“The trio — Darshan, Hemanth, and Suneesh — had paid Prabhakar a huge sum for this after they feared arrest soon after the police nabbed Sujay, another accused while receiving the consignment of 500 grams of hydro ganja from a foreign country procured using bitcoins,” the officer said.

