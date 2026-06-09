Bengaluru man and daughter’s Rs 5-crore job fraud: Fake offer letters, training centres, salaries

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has arrested a man and his daughter for allegedly cheating more than 40 government job aspirants out of over Rs 5.30 crore by promising them central and state government jobs, officers said on Tuesday.

The police said that M A Mansoor Ahmed and his daughter Shamshad Begum M M, both residents of Bengaluru, targeted people, primarily from North Karnataka, by claiming to have close connections with senior government officials and political leaders who could secure government appointments. They promised jobs including in the Railways and the departments of income tax, irrigation, health and social welfare. They allegedly issued fake appointment letters and set up bogus training centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata to make the operation appear genuine.

The police arrested the accused on June 4 based on a complaint filed by a resident of Vijayapura district on November 17, 2025. He said he had paid large sums of money to the accused after being assured that they would secure jobs for his relatives and acquaintances.

“The complainant first came into contact with the accused through a man named Mahesh, a Railways employee from Vijayapura district, who introduced them. Through the complainant, several others were influenced and subsequently paid money to the accused in the hope of securing government jobs,” a police officer said.

The police estimate that around 40 to 45 people were cheated in the alleged scam. The accused allegedly collected between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from each candidate and received most of the payments through online transactions between 2023 and 2025.

“In a bid to maintain credibility and prevent suspicion, the duo allegedly paid salaries for up to four months to some candidates before discontinuing payments and severing contact,” the officer said, adding that this tactic helped them attract additional victims and sustain the fraud for an extended period.

Suspicions arose after some candidates were issued appointment letters that were later found to be fake. “Once the victims realised that the appointment letters were not genuine, they approached the police commissioner and submitted a complaint, following which a case was registered,” the officer said.

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The investigation revealed that the appointment letters were issued in the names of government departments. Officials said the total amount allegedly collected exceeded Rs 5.30 crore.

The police said they were also examining the role of Mahesh, through whom the accused were introduced to the complainant and several other victims. “We are investigating whether he had any knowledge of or involvement in the fraud,” the officer said.

The CCB’s Organised Crime Wing is trying to trace the money trail, recover the cheated amount, and identify any additional victims or associates involved in the case.