Bengaluru CBI court convicts I-T officer, chartered accountant in 14-year-old bribery case

The accused were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A CBI court in Bengaluru last week convicted an Income Tax officer and a chartered accountant in a 14-year-old bribery case.

Judge Manjunath Sangreshi directed I-T officer V Nagaraj and chartered accountant Naginchand Kincha to undergo three years of simple imprisonment and fined them Rs 1 lakh each.

The case dates back to mid-2012 when the complainant A K Halim, a resident of J P Nagar in Bengaluru, informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Nagaraj had been demanding a bribe from him in return for lowering his tax liability.

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The complainant alleged that Nagaraj issued notices to him claiming that over Rs 3.28 crore in income “escaped assessment” while determining his tax liability for the 2008-09 and 2009-10 assessment years.