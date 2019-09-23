Bengaluru: Carry earphones on your commute as BMTC says no to loud music

Love listening to music while travelling in a public transport bus in Bengaluru? Well, ensure that you are carrying earphones as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has banned playing loud music in its buses.

Advertising

The decision was taken owing to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Tumakuru-based advocate in the Karnataka High Court (HC), seeking a ban on passengers playing loud music and videos during the commute.

Confirming the ban, BMTC MD C Shikha told Indianexpress.com that the decision was taken holding passenger convenience in high regard. “We have been getting complaints from several passengers over time that some co-passengers playing loud music have been creating a nuisance for many. A circular has been issued directing passengers to refrain from doing so,” she said.

According to rule 94 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules (1989), passengers using a stage carriage should refrain from “singing or playing any musical instrument or operating a transistor radio.”

Advertising

Citing the rule, Shikha added, “Violators of the rule will be warned first. If one does not comply with the rules even then, the passenger’s ticket will be cancelled and shall be asked to de-board the bus.”

READ| Officials turn to Telegram to provide live tracking of Bengaluru to Airport Volvo services

BMTC officials have been told to spread the message to passengers to ensure they are aware of the same. Drivers have also been instructed not to play the radio inside the bus which would create a nuisance for the others. “However, formal announcements which are recorded and played for information on stops for the passengers will continue,” the BMTC MD added.

The decision was welcomed by commuters. Sapna Vijay, a techie said, “It is high time that each one of us, as responsible citizens, stop indulging in acts that disturb the other. As one is free to watch videos or listen to music while using public transport, it is easy and fair to prefer earphones without creating a nuisance for the other.”

At the same time, Shaheen Shasa of the Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike pointed out that the provision for announcements and display about the upcoming stops are not well designed or operated in many buses. “Also, there is no information available at bus stops about the buses passing by and on when the next bus would come. This makes waiting very uncertain for the commuters,” she pointed out among many other issues that the BMTC should look into to ensure passenger comfort and safety.

The petitioner has also demanded display boards in public transport buses and trains to inform passengers about the ban. When contacted, BMTC added that it is likely that the department would come up with posters in coming days.