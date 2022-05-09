Bengaluru: Canopy of newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium collapses after heavy rain

A portion of the canopy at the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in HSR layout collapsed after heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed Bengaluru Sunday. A section of the stadium wall also got damaged. Notably, the partially constructed stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1.

The stadium is owned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and is spread over seven acre. The contract for the construction of the stadium was given to an Andhra Pradesh-based contractor. The state government had provided Rs 40.25 crore to develop the ground in a phased manner.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed in Bengaluru on May 8 was between 30-40 kilometre per hour.

Responding to the allegations of shoddy construction, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The infrastructure should have withstood the wind and rain. The canopy and the wall should not have been affected by this amount of rain and wind speed. An inquiry has been initiated and we will take action against the contractor. The contractor will also be asked to reconstruct the damaged part of the stadium at his own cost.”

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy accused the BJP government for the damage. “BJP MLA Satish Reddy is directly responsible for the low-quality work in HSR stadium. This project was a waste of public money,” she said.

Heavy rain and wind damaged as many as 375 electric poles and 30 transformers in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas Sunday.