From a giant basilica to mythological cakes, a lot’s on display at Bengaluru cake show

With cakes more magnificent than ever, Bengaluru’s annual cake show returns for its 48th edition from December 16 to January 2.

What began with a singular cake model by C Ramachandra has witnessed tremendous growth and gained popularity among the residents of Bengaluru over the years.

Hosted at St. Joseph’s School Grounds, the themes for the 2022 edition include good over evil, history and remembrance, and nature and harmony.

“Despite having witnessed multiple cake shows, I was completely awestruck by the themes and models that were put up this time,” said Gautam Agarwal, a member of the organising committee.

From a gigantic basilica to mythological cakes, the students from the Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA), Bengaluru, have put their skills to the best possible use.

“We shortlist themes six months before the show is put up. Our aim was to cater to consumers and viewers while also expanding upon our creativity as bakers and cake decorators,” said Manish Gaur, the co-founder of IBCA.

“This year, we have incorporated fabric-like edible elements in our cakes in order to bring a realistic touch to our art,” he added.

As the show opened its gates, visitors began to make their way in, gazing and admiring the wondrous cake structures.

“As a passionate baker, seeing these cakes gives me hope for my own work and art as well,” said Tanya, a student from CMS Business School.

The cake show will run from 11 am to 9 pm on all days till January 2.