Bengaluru: Cabs stay off roads after driver kills self ‘due to low earnings’

Most cab drivers decided to stay off roads on Wednesday after a driver set himself ablaze at Bengaluru International Airport the previous evening. The Bengaluru International Airport Limited issued a passenger advisory informing that cab services have been impacted. “Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements,” the advisory read.

Tanveer Pasha, President of Karnataka Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association told indianexpress.com that the 35-year-old driver succumbed to 70 per cent burns on Wednesday morning, which led to the union taking such a decision.

“It is unfortunate that we have started to lose our own people to the unprecedented rise in fuel prices and inflation. Striking a balance to get enough money for a living has been a challenge since (coronavirus-induced) lockdown hit us last year but we have hardly recovered since then,” Pasha said.

After the incident, drivers gathered in front of Bengaluru airport to protest discounted fares offered by private online cab aggregators. After the incident, drivers gathered in front of Bengaluru airport to protest discounted fares offered by private online cab aggregators.

He highlighted that private online cab services are offering trips at discounted prices.

“Even drivers who drive for private online cab aggregators are facing an impact as the pay they get after each trip has reduced due to the change in tariffs, introduced to capture the market. We had demanded the state government to introduce a uniform tariff system for all taxicabs but our appeal is yet to be addressed,” Pasha said.

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old cab driver had set himself on fire near the passenger pick-up area at the Kempegowda International Airport. According to police officials, the driver, who hails from Ramanagara district, had locked himself in his car before pouring petrol over himself and lighting a match.

“He had suffered from serious burns by the time other drivers and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) officers rushed to the spot to distinguish the fire and take him to a hospital. After primary investigation, we have got to know that he was in financial trouble unable to pay back loans for his car attached to KSTDC,” a police officer said.

