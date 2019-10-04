Bengaluru cab drivers must only use toll route to airport post 7 pm: Cops

The Bengaluru police has asked cab aggregators to refrain from taking alternative routes from the airport to the city between 7 pm and 7 am. The direction from City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao comes following several incidents of drivers travelling via Bagalur after dark in order to avoid the toll.

In July this year, a young model and event manager from Kolkata, Pooja Singh Dey, was allegedly murdered by an Ola driver while she was travelling to the airport. According to the police, the driver had murdered her in an attempt to rob her.

“Despite asking cab aggregators to direct their drivers not to do so, they still follow that route. The route is not safe as of now. They (drivers) should not use the route until we make it safe after dark,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, another incident emerged in the early hours of Monday, where a woman was allegedly asked to get out of a taxi after she instructed the driver to take the main road, via NH 44, to the city from the airport. The incident was reported at the Bengaluru airport police station after which the same was discussed on social media by many, including the top cop addressing the issue.

“Women’s Safety is paramount. We will identify the Ola cabbie who offloaded a lady in the middle of the night near Begur endangering her safety. Rest assured, (we) will take action and revert,” Rao had tweeted.

Rao said it was found that the incident took place as the driver couldn’t communicate well with the woman due to language issues.

However, the driver was suspended by the cab aggregator for leaving the passenger without completing the trip.

“The 20-year-old cab driver was identified and secured the next day after the complaint reached us. However, he was not arrested as diverting from the route is not considered an offense. A notice has been sent to the cab aggregator,” Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division said.

The police has also stated that action will be taken against cab aggregators under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) if they are found not following police instructions.