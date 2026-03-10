How a Bengaluru family’s cab conversation led to Rs 25 lakh gold robbery at their house

It was an innocent conversation between a Bengaluru couple planning a three-day trip to Mumbai. But the details they exchanged inside a cab led to their house in Hebbal being burgled, according to the police.

On Monday, the Bengaluru police announced the arrest of Abdul Rehman, a 40-year-old cab driver who allegedly stole gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh, after acting on information he overheard while driving Syed Salman and his family from Hebbal to Yeshwanthpur.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 11. Salman and his family had booked a cab while heading out on a shopping trip before travelling to Mumbai. During the ride, Salman spoke to his wife about their plans, mentioning that the family would be away for three days. He also asked her whether the wardrobe at home was properly locked, and referenced the gold kept inside the house, the police said.