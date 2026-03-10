How a Bengaluru family’s cab conversation led to Rs 25 lakh gold robbery at their house

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
It was an innocent conversation between a Bengaluru couple planning a three-day trip to Mumbai. But the details they exchanged inside a cab led to their house in Hebbal being burgled, according to the police.
On Monday, the Bengaluru police announced the arrest of Abdul Rehman, a 40-year-old cab driver who allegedly stole gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh, after acting on information he overheard while driving Syed Salman and his family from Hebbal to Yeshwanthpur.
According to the police, the incident took place on February 11. Salman and his family had booked a cab while heading out on a shopping trip before travelling to Mumbai. During the ride, Salman spoke to his wife about their plans, mentioning that the family would be away for three days. He also asked her whether the wardrobe at home was properly locked, and referenced the gold kept inside the house, the police said.
After dropping the family off at Yeshwanthpur, Rehman allegedly returned to Hebbal and scouted the area around Salman’s residence. Later that night, he allegedly broke in and fled with gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh.
With the family out of town for three days, the theft went undetected, the police said. When they returned home, Salman lodged a complaint at the Hebbal police station.
Investigators began combing through CCTV footage from the area and spotted the same vehicle appearing near the house repeatedly.
“A car circled the location eight times in a single day, a detail that proved pivotal in cracking the case. By tracking the vehicle’s number plate, we identified and arrested Rehman. During interrogation, we discovered this was not his first offence. Rehman has been involved in similar burglaries in the past and had only recently been released on bail,” a police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram