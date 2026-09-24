Bengaluru cab driver booked for sexually harassing 18-year-old passenger

The woman said in her complaint that her friend booked a cab early Sunday for her to return to her grandmother's house. (File/ Representational Image)

A cab driver associated with a popular ride-hailing service has been accused of sexually harassing and restraining an 18-year-old woman who was travelling to her grandmother’s house in Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday, September 20.

The Bengaluru police said they booked the cab driver for sexual harassment, use of force to outrage the modesty of a woman, and wrongful restraint under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the next day. They said efforts were underway to trace the accused, who is from a neighbouring state.

According to the police complaint, the woman alleged that the driver kissed her after she fell asleep in the cab, which a friend had booked for her around 1.30 am.