Bengaluru: Cab driver arrested for smuggling drugs worth Rs 28 lakh stuffed inside teddy bear

The Bengaluru City Police arrested a 34-year-old cab driver for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 28 lakh concealed in a teddy bear. According to the police, drugs including MDMA, heroin, and yaba pills were seized from the accused, who originally hails from Assam.

Primary investigations have revealed that the accused was supplying drugs to private company employees and college students in the city.

An officer at Halasuru police station said Sakir Hussain Choudhury (the accused) is an addict-turned-peddler who used to procure contraband from Bangladesh. He used to visit his family in Assam every month and would carry the consignment concealed in soft toys. To cover this up, he used to hand over the toys to his children at state borders and during the train journey.”

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, on Monday announced a felicitation of Rs 35,000 to the investigating team that busted the accused.

The police added, “We had stopped the accused in his car near MV Garden near Old Madras and seized the drugs during the search. We have got to know that his wife and children were unaware of his modus operandi using them.” “The accused has confessed that he began selling drugs after the coronavirus-induced lockdown affected his income. He was also in need of extra cash to support his habit of drug-intake,” Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan explained.

Further, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, on Monday announced a felicitation of Rs 35,000 to the investigating team that busted the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 18(b) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and a further investigation is now underway, the police added.

