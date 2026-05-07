Bengaluru cab driver arrested for molesting neighbour and attacking her husband

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The Bengaluru police arrested a cab driver for allegedly molesting his neighbour and later attacking her husband with a machete during a confrontation, the police said Thursday.
The accused, Puttaraju, 40, lived in the same compound as the victims. The police said that his wife worked as a cook in the house where the complainant and his wife were employed.
According to the couple’s complaint, they lived in a house provided by their employer with their two children. Puttaraju and his wife stayed in another portion of the same premises.
The police said Puttaraju allegedly harassed the neighbour woman for several months. Around two months ago, while she was washing dishes outside the house, he allegedly groped her. Despite repeated warnings from her husband, the accused allegedly continued to harass her.
The latest incident occurred on Monday, when she was again washing dishes outside the house. The woman’s husband allegedly noticed Puttaraju standing near his door and behaving inappropriately towards her, leading to an argument between the two men.
During the altercation, Puttaraju allegedly went inside his house, picked up a dosa pan and hit him on the head. The fight later escalated into the passage area of the house, where the accused allegedly snatched a machete from him and struck his hand, causing severe bleeding. Puttaraju also allegedly threatened to kill him.
Hearing the commotion, family members and others intervened and separated the two men. The husband was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family. After being discharged Tuesday morning, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 78 (stalking or harassment of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult or provocation leading to breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.
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