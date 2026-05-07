Bengaluru cab driver arrested for molesting neighbour and attacking her husband

The Bengaluru police arrested a cab driver for allegedly molesting his neighbour and later attacking her husband with a machete during a confrontation, the police said Thursday.

The accused, Puttaraju, 40, lived in the same compound as the victims. The police said that his wife worked as a cook in the house where the complainant and his wife were employed.

According to the couple’s complaint, they lived in a house provided by their employer with their two children. Puttaraju and his wife stayed in another portion of the same premises.

The police said Puttaraju allegedly harassed the neighbour woman for several months. Around two months ago, while she was washing dishes outside the house, he allegedly groped her. Despite repeated warnings from her husband, the accused allegedly continued to harass her.