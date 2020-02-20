Bengaluru: Two women launch indefinite hunger strike, ask CM Yediyurappa to clarify state’s stand on CAA, NRC

As the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh continued for over 13 days, two women launched an indefinite hunger strike, beginning from Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal) As the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh continued for over 13 days, two women launched an indefinite hunger strike, beginning from Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

As the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh continued for over 13 days, two women who were on a 48-hour-long hunger strike from Tuesday extended it to an indefinite one on Wednesday.

The women – Warsi (28) and Amreen (30), upheld their demand that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should address protesters to clarify the state government’s stand on CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

They were put on IV drips on Wednesday night as they refrained from having even water. “CM Yediyurappa should come here to address us in Bilal Bagh. He should speak to us and make the state government’s position clear on whether CAA and NRC will be implemented in Karnataka or not,” Warsi, who is also one among the organisers of the protest, said.

Saqib Idrees, a student volunteer, said several leaders from political parties have visited Bilal Bagh to express their solidarity. “We have seen several politicians, celebrities, former bureaucrats and activists visiting us since the beginning. However, the protests here will steer clear of political colour as they are for a cause.”

Among those who have visited Bilal Bagh include Naseeruddin Shah, Ramachandra Guha, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda, former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, musicians Vasu Dixit, M D Pallavi, and Bindu Malini.

“The idea of community at this moment of time is stronger than ever before and we are rediscovering what it truly means to be Indian,” a student protester said.

