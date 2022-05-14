Bengaluru-based research foundation bags National Technology Business Incubator Award

Bengaluru-based research foundation Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) recently bagged the National Technology Business Incubator Award from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The bio-incubator established at C-CAMP has several incubatees. One of the startups incubated in healthcare includes Bugworks, a startup developing next-generation broad-spectrum antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The startup has now reached the clinical trial phase to tackle AMR through drug discovery.

In the environment sector, C-CAMP has incubated Sea6Energy, a startup catering to the sustainable development space using seaweed to produce plant health bioactive. Their first product in the market is a natural and organic plant growth stimulant. The other is an organic plant immunity booster that strengthens a plant’s defence responses to a broad spectrum of viral infections. Both products are natural formulations designed to holistically improve plant health and plant yield.

In the field of agriculture, StringBio, a startup in the clean technology domain, uses bacteria to convert methane into edible single-cell protein for animal feed. They are also a synthetic biology startup using patented fermentation technology and process engineering methods to leverage organic waste and waste products to manufacture value-added biomaterials including single-cell proteins for animal feed, in particular aquaculture feed, and biofertilizers.

“This recognition is a tremendous validation of the value the bio incubator program at C-CAMP has been adding to India’s bio-innovation ecosystem. It underlines the importance of nurturing cutting-edge research, innovation and entrepreneurship in life sciences in India, and leveraging this science to create societal impact,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and director of C-CAMP.

The bio-incubator established at C-CAMP, with support from Bionest, BIRAC, NITI Aayog-AIM, Ktech-government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, currently has 40 resident incubatees, 10 non-resident incubatees across India and the globe, and has supported 25 graduated incubatees over the years. C-CAMP also deals with the deep-science bio entrepreneurship ecosystem in India with several portfolio innovations in the field of healthcare, agriculture, and the environment.