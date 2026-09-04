Bengaluru businessman arrest: Andhra Police name wife also accused in murder bid case

Days after Bengaluru businessman Ravi Prakash was taken into custody from his farmhouse by the Andhra Pradesh Police — a move his family has described as kidnapping — the First Information Report (FIR) mentions his wife, Sabina, also as an accused in an alleged attempt-to-murder case of a businessman.

The Andhra Police have clarified that Bengaluru Police were informed of Ravi Prakash’s arrest, following questions over the manner in which the 65-year-old businessman was taken from Bengaluru on August 30. Prakash has been named the fifth accused in the case.

The Andhra Police have booked the couple and four others based on a complaint by Chaganaboina Murali Mohan, a 45-year-old businessman, on July 22 after he was allegedly attacked with iron rods and knives. The other accused are K N Kushal Kumar of Yelahanka, Bengaluru; Venkata Siva Prasad of Kadapa; Vara Prasad and Balaraju alias Baludu, both of Kamalapuram.

According to the complaint, acting on the instructions of Prakash and his wife, four of the accused allegedly barged into Murali Mohan’s house on July 22 and attacked him, causing bleeding injuries to his left shoulder and back.

The complaint also stated that the assailants attacked another person who tried to intervene, injuring his right shoulder and the left side of his back.

A senior Andhra Pradesh Police officer said Sabina, who has been named as the sixth accused in the case, was yet to have her specific role in the alleged offence established.

“Sabina Prakash has been named as the sixth accused in the FIR, but her role is yet to be established. The other five accused named in the case have been arrested,” the officer said.

Story continues below this ad

The FIR attributes the alleged attack to a property dispute involving a site in Bengaluru between Murali Mohan, Putta Ravi Kumar – son of local Andhra MLA and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Putta Sudhakar – and Ravi Prakash.

Ravi Prakash was subsequently arrested by the Mydukur police and is currently in judicial custody. Four others who allegedly carried out the assault were also arrested.

The 65-year-old businessman was leaving his farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru on August 30 morning when a group of men in unnumbered vehicles allegedly blocked his way, assaulted him, and forced him into a car.

Ravi Prakash’s family informed about arrest: AP Police

Responding to allegations that the Andhra Pradesh Police had taken him into custody without informing the Bengaluru police, the senior officer said, “After arresting Ravi Prakash, the team sent an email and a message to the Bengaluru police. An SI was also sent to the local police station, where he explained the case and informed them about the arrest.”

Story continues below this ad

He also said an Andhra Pradesh Police personnel was sent to Ravi Prakash’s family to inform them about the arrest. However, the officer claimed that family members and local people gathered around the vehicle and prevented it from leaving. The vehicle used by the AP Police team was subsequently seized by the Bengaluru police.

However, questions remain over whether the prescribed procedure for taking an accused from one state to another was followed. In such cases, the accused is ordinarily required to be produced before the local jurisdictional magistrate for transit remand before being taken to the state where the case was registered. The accused must then be produced before the appropriate court there within the prescribed period.

Police sources said these procedural requirements were allegedly not followed in Ravi Prakash’s case.

Family disputes Andhra Police claims

Ravi Prakash’s daughter Rupali has disputed the allegations against her father and described his removal from Bengaluru as kidnapping.

Story continues below this ad

She told reporters that her father was forcibly taken from the farmhouse and the family was initially not told where he had been taken or what condition he was in.

Rupali also alleged that the family had faced threats and attempts at assault in connection with a land dispute, which she said was already before a court. She questioned why the dispute was not being resolved through legal channels and alleged that Putta Sudhakar and his son Putta Ravi have filed a fake case against her father in Andhra Pradesh

She said the family had approached the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women and the SC/ST Commission, alleging that the police had not adequately cooperated with them. She also questioned why the family had not been given proper notice if there was a case against her father.

The allegations made by the family have not been independently verified.