‘Abducted’ in Bengaluru, businessman turns up in Andhra Police custody

Prakash’s family has alleged that the incident stemmed from a long-standing property dispute between him and TDP MLA Sudhakar. (Express Photo/AI enhanced)

At 10.15 am on August 30, Ravi Prakash was leaving his farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru when a group of men in unnumbered vehicles allegedly blocked his way, assaulted him, and forced him into a car. By noon, the businessman’s family had reported him abducted and the Bengaluru police were looking for him.

What they did not know then was that the 65-year-old had been picked up by a team of Andhra Pradesh Police and was already being taken across the state border in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

On Tuesday, a senior Andhra Pradesh Police officer confirmed that Prakash was arrested by them in connection with the attempt-to-murder case registered at Mydukur Police Station and is currently in judicial custody. The officer added that he is the fifth accused in the case.