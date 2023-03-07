26-year-old booked for Bengaluru businessman’s murder

Days after a 44-year-old businessman was found murdered in Bengaluru, the police have booked a 26-year-old man, who was allegedly in a relationship with the victim and attempted suicide after the crime, officials said.

Liyakath Ali Khan, who ran an advertisement printing agency named Royal Communications, was murdered at his residence in Nayandahalli, off Mysuru road, on February 28. The Chandra Layout police registered a case after Liyakath’s son approached them, naming three suspects.

The police initially suspected that the motive was a business rivalry but later learnt that Liyakath was in a relationship with the accused, Iliyaz Khan, 26. According to a police officer, they met about three years ago at a gym. Liyakath had been married twice and had two children from his first wife, the police added.

Iliyaz wanted to get married and was worried that his family would learn about their relationship, the police said.

Late on February 27, Iliyaz allegedly went to Liyakath’s house to end the relationship but the latter refused, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi said they had an argument “and in a fit of rage, Iliyaz hit Liyakath with a hammer and later stabbed him with scissors”.

Iliyaz later attempted suicide and was hospitalised. DCP Nimbargi said that the Iliyaz is now out of danger and will be discharged on Tuesday, after which he would be produced before the magistrate to record his arrest.