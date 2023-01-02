scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Bengaluru businessman ‘kills himself’; BJP MLA and five others named in note

The businessman left behind an eight-page ‘suicide note’ where he alleged that the MLA and five others had cheated him.

Pradeep S, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield, allegedly shot himself dead with a licensed gun. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Bengaluru businessman ‘kills himself’; BJP MLA and five others named in note
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 47-year-old man was allegedly found dead in his car with a bullet injury on Bengaluru’s outskirts on January 1. He wrote in a purported suicide note that BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others had cheated him, according to police.

Pradeep S, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield, allegedly shot himself dead with a licensed gun around 5.30 pm while returning from the Woodrose resort near Kaggalipura, where he had gone with his wife’s family. His wife, Namitha V, was in her relative’s car, according to the Kaggalipura police.

Police said Pradeep shot himself inside his car in Nettigere, 32 km from Bengaluru. He left behind an eight-page suicide note where he mentioned a few names and phone numbers, they added.

According to police sources, Pradeep handled the social media accounts of Limbavali, the BJP MLA, between 2010 and 2013. Pradeep allegedly wrote in the note that in 2018, he invested Rs 1.5 crore in Opus Club, which promised him a profit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly return of Rs 1.5 lakh. But he allegedly did not receive anything. Limbavali allegedly intervened and an agreement was struck with the company to pay the investors. However, Pradeep alleged, the BJP leader supported five other investors but not him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

The five people, who have also been mentioned in the note, are Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghava Bhat.

Police said their investigation revealed that Pradeep had left behind three suicide notes with the same content—one at his home, another on the wiper blade of his relative’s car and one in his car.

The investigation also revealed that Pradeep and Namitha had reconciled after she filed a harassment complaint against him in May last year.

Advertisement

Limbavali was not available for comment when The Indian Express contacted him.

More from Bangalore

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:25 IST
Next Story

One child killed, four injured in blast at home attacked by militants in Jammu’s Rajouri

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close