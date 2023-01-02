Bengaluru businessman ‘kills himself’; BJP MLA and five others named in note

A 47-year-old man was allegedly found dead in his car with a bullet injury on Bengaluru’s outskirts on January 1. He wrote in a purported suicide note that BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others had cheated him, according to police.

Pradeep S, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield, allegedly shot himself dead with a licensed gun around 5.30 pm while returning from the Woodrose resort near Kaggalipura, where he had gone with his wife’s family. His wife, Namitha V, was in her relative’s car, according to the Kaggalipura police.

Police said Pradeep shot himself inside his car in Nettigere, 32 km from Bengaluru. He left behind an eight-page suicide note where he mentioned a few names and phone numbers, they added.

According to police sources, Pradeep handled the social media accounts of Limbavali, the BJP MLA, between 2010 and 2013. Pradeep allegedly wrote in the note that in 2018, he invested Rs 1.5 crore in Opus Club, which promised him a profit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly return of Rs 1.5 lakh. But he allegedly did not receive anything. Limbavali allegedly intervened and an agreement was struck with the company to pay the investors. However, Pradeep alleged, the BJP leader supported five other investors but not him.

The five people, who have also been mentioned in the note, are Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghava Bhat.

Police said their investigation revealed that Pradeep had left behind three suicide notes with the same content—one at his home, another on the wiper blade of his relative’s car and one in his car.

The investigation also revealed that Pradeep and Namitha had reconciled after she filed a harassment complaint against him in May last year.

Limbavali was not available for comment when The Indian Express contacted him.