Bengaluru businessman, held for sexually harassing woman official, booked again for ‘misbehaving’ with cops

The accused is suspected of sourcing details through RTI applications and using them to pressure officials with threats and coercion.

A Bengaluru-based businessman, already in judicial custody for a sexual harassment case, was booked in two additional cases on Saturday for misbehaving with police officers during the ongoing investigation.

The accused, M Kriplani, a resident of Indiranagar, was earlier arrested following a complaint by a woman government officer. She alleged that he misused her trust, sexually harassed her, and threatened to circulate private material to coerce and intimidate her.

The police said they registered the case after the complainant approached authorities, alleging repeated harassment and blackmail. Based on her complaint, Kriplani was taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody.