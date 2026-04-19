Bengaluru businessman, held for sexually harassing woman official, booked again for ‘misbehaving’ with cops

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A Bengaluru-based businessman, already in judicial custody for a sexual harassment case, was booked in two additional cases on Saturday for misbehaving with police officers during the ongoing investigation.
The accused, M Kriplani, a resident of Indiranagar, was earlier arrested following a complaint by a woman government officer. She alleged that he misused her trust, sexually harassed her, and threatened to circulate private material to coerce and intimidate her.
The police said they registered the case after the complainant approached authorities, alleging repeated harassment and blackmail. Based on her complaint, Kriplani was taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody.
Police sources said the investigation revealed that he had allegedly harassed over 50 women government officials over the years using similar methods. However, no victims have formally registered a case so far apart from the sole complainant.
The accused is alleged to have used electronic and personal data of government officials to target and harass them. He is suspected of sourcing details through RTI applications and using them to pressure officials with threats and coercion.
Meanwhile, investigators confirmed that two more cases have now been registered against Kriplani based on fresh complaints received during the ongoing probe.
During custody proceedings and subsequent medical examination, the police said the accused allegedly behaved aggressively, created a ruckus inside hospital premises, misbehaved with police personnel, and smashed a mobile phone. Officials said these incidents led to the registration of two separate cases for obstruction of duty and misconduct at VV Puram and Commercial Street police stations, respectively.
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