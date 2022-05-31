scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Gujarat police arrest help in Bengaluru businessman’s murder

The accused Bijaram had been missing since the death of Jugraj Jain, the owner of Deepan Electrical on S V Lane in Chickpet.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 31, 2022 9:07:05 am
The Gujarat Police Monday arrested the absconding domestic help for the murder of a 74-year-old businessman in Bengaluru last week and found valuables worth lakhs of rupees from him.

The accused Bijaram, a resident of Chamarajpet and native of Jaipur in Rajasthan, had been missing since Jugraj Jain’s death. Jain, the owner of Deepan Electrical on S V Lane in Chickpet, was found dead at his residence on May 25.

Jugraj Jain was the owner of Deepan Electrical on S V Lane in Chickpet. (Express Photo)

A police officer said, “The Amirgadh police in Gujarat arrested Bijaram at the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. While the police were at a checkpost to inspect the vehicles, which is routine, they found Bijaram with suspicious behaviour. They took him into custody and found that he was carrying valuables worth Rs 24 lakh. Upon questioning, he confessed to committing the crime.”

Jain lived in King’s Enclave apartment on the 4th Main Road in Chamarajpet with his younger son Anand Kumar and his family. They had hired Bijaram from Jaipur six months ago and he used to pick up Jain from his shop and drop him at his residence every day.

According to officials, Jain closed the shop on May 24 around 9 pm and reached home by 9.30 pm. His son Anand was in Goa and his daughter-in-law was visiting her parents in Shikaripura in the Shivamogga district.

The murder came to light after Jain’s grandson Prateek, Anand’s son, visited the apartment the next day to check on him because he was not answering his phone. Jain’s body was found in the bathroom with his hands tied and mouth covered with a piece of cloth. The police said that the doors of a wardrobe were ajar and jewellery boxes were found scattered on the bed in one of the rooms.

The police have registered a case under Sections 381 (theft by a servant) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

