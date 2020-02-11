Bengaluru businessman crashes Lamborghini into police kiosk, then poses for photo

The businessman, identified as Sunny Sabharwal, rammed the police kiosk near Minsk Square in front of the Cubbon Park metro station. The businessman, identified as Sunny Sabharwal, rammed the police kiosk near Minsk Square in front of the Cubbon Park metro station.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police arrested a businessman for crashing his Lamborghini into a police kiosk in central Bengaluru Sunday evening. The businessman, identified as Sunny Sabharwal, rammed the police kiosk near Minsk Square in front of the Cubbon Park metro station.

After crashing, Sabharwal also took a photo in front of it, with his clenched fist aimed at the damaged kiosk. He was accompanied by a friend during the accident.

After he posted the photo of the damaged kiosk on social media, he was arrested by the police and later released on bail. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda, said, “The Lamborghini car driver Sunny Sabharwal made a collision with the traffic umbrella which is located at CTO Circle near Cubbon park. After investigation, we arrested him and since it is a bailable offence he is released now. A case has been registered in Cubbon Park Traffic police station.”

The traffic police have seized the car and its documents from Sabharwal. “The wall and chains inside the kiosk have been damaged in the accident since no one was present in the kiosk, there are no casualties. The kiosk will be repaired soon,” said a senior police official.

