Bengaluru bus travel set to go cashless, ticketing turns digital

Bus travel in Bengaluru is set to change Tuesday with the ticketing system going digital owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic .

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) confirmed the same on Monday, citing the shift in its ticketing system to “provide safe and convenient transport facility, to control the spread of coronavirus and to create a sense of trust for passengers using public transport.”

However, air-conditioned buses will not be operated.

#Bengaluru: @BMTC_BENGALURU to introduce weekly passes at ?300 to allow passengers travel unlimited in ordinary (non-AC) buses. Daily pass also to be issued (?70) but no other tickets as usual. Buses to have QR code scanners. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/WqW0VBG4Mj — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 18, 2020

In a statement, BMTC clarified that only passengers having monthly, weekly, or daily passes will be allowed to travel in buses plying across the city, in a bid to maintain social distancing.

While a weekly pass that allows a passenger to use BMTC services unlimited for a week will cost Rs 300, daily passes issued by conductors on the bus will cost Rs 70.

“A photo identity card is mandatory to obtain weekly passes and the same should be produced while travelling,” a BMTC official told indianexpress.com.

Further, buses will also have QR code panels to provide the facility of digital ticketing via cashless transactions. “This will be introduced in 75 buses of 15 depots on a trial basis,” officials added.

Masks mandatory for travel in BMTC buses

The BMTC has also issued guidelines for passengers availing their services to ensure social distancing measures are in place.

It has been made compulsory that all passengers should use masks/cloth to cover the mouth and nose. “Entry prohibited for passengers without (a) mask,” the advisory read.

Also, to avoid crowding passengers have been advised not to board a bus if seats are not available. Further, dedicated doors for boarding (rear door) and off-boarding (front door) have been set.

While the crew will also wear masks and use sanitisers, they will be in charge to ensure that those suffering from fever and other ailments are not allowed on the bus.

“Senior citizens, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years will also not be allowed to board any bus,” the BMTC guidelines mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Monday announced that only 25% of its services will resume operations from Tuesday (May 19). This amounts to the state corporation proposing to operate only 1500 buses. “The number of services will be increased gradually,” KSRTC said in a statement.

While the maximum number of passengers has been capped at 30, KSRTC maintained that services will be operated to destinations within the state.

In the view of CM Yediyurappa announcing complete lockdown on Sundays, KSRTC will not operate any buses then.

