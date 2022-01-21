Bengaluru: Bus catches fire, passengers and crew safe; BMTC orders enquiry

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire near in Bengaluru on Friday, in which 25 passengers were on board.

According to BMTC, all passengers and crew are safe.

The incident happened near Makkala Koota Park in Chamrajpet. The bus, attached to Deepanjali Nagar depot, was headed towards K R Market at around 11.30 am when the incident happened. The driver noticed a smoke coming out of the engine after which he immediately stopped the bus. He alerted the passengers and made them de-board the bus before the fire spread to the whole bus. Immediately, the fire brigade was rushed to spot and doused the fire.

“At around 11.30 am, BMTC bus number KA-57 F-1592 attached to Depot 16 Deepanjali Nagar met with a fire incident while carrying 25 passengers in Route No. 43B from Kempegowda Bus Station to Hosakerehalli. With the timely alert from driver, all the passengers de-boarded the bus. The fire brigade team too immediately controlled the further spread of fire and with the help of the wrecker, the vehicle was moved to the central workshop — making a way for smooth flow of traffic. No passengers were hurt during the incident,” BMTC said in a release.

“Further, the chief mechanical engineer and team has been directed to enquire and submit the detailed report on the cause of the incident,” release added.