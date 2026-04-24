‘BSNL uniforms, local link’: How an inter-state gang stole cables in Bengaluru

Posing as telecom staff, an inter-state gang allegedly stripped Bengaluru’s roadside communication infrastructure of copper cables and modules before being arrested by the police, officers said Thursday.

The case came to light after a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employee filed a complaint on April 19 about thefts that occurred between April 17 and 19. The thefts also caused temporary disruptions in BSNL services in parts of the city, affecting connectivity in several localities. Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked down and arrested the three men in Mathikere the same day.

The Bengaluru police have arrested Ravi, 23, Sandeep, 32, and Syed Jahed, 40, for targeting BSNL infrastructure, while a fourth accused, Shoyaz from Uttar Pradesh, remains absconding.