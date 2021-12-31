CBI arrests 5 including regional officer of NHAI Bengaluru in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Friday arrested a Regional Officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Bengaluru, four officials including General Manager, Executive Director, AGM of a private company with head office at Bhopal and site office at Benguluru and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh. A case was registered as well.

According to the central agency, it was alleged that the Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru was in the habit of demanding or accepting illegal gratification from NHAI contractors for clearing their pending bills and for issuing Provisional Commercial Operations Date (PCOD) for completed projects. “It was further alleged that the Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru demanded an illegal gratification from the General Manager of said private company, site office, Benguluru with respect to a project under Benguluru Chennai Expressway Package 1 & 2 executed by said private company in Karnataka,” the CBI said in a release.

It was also alleged that Rs 20 lakh was to be delivered to a private person at Delhi for Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru. “CBI laid a trap, the said private person and an official of said private company were caught. During trap proceedings, Rs 20 lakh was recovered from the private person at New Delhi which was received on behalf of said General Manager, NHAI,” it added.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused including at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Gurugram, Bhopal etc. “Cash of Rs 4 crore(approx) from the premises of private persons and cash of Rs 4 Lakh from the premises of Regional Officer of NHAI were recovered,” CBI said.

The accused will be produced before the Competent Court.