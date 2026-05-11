‘I was holding his hand’: 10-year-old Bengaluru boy killed by leopard during family pilgrimage to MM Hills

BJP MLA K Gopalaiah blamed negligence by the Forest Department and urged Forest Minister Eashwar Khandre to implement stronger safety measures to prevent human-animal conflict. Express Photo

A 10-year-old boy from Bengaluru was killed in a leopard attack while walking with his family to the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district Sunday, triggering renewed concerns over safety measures in the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

The victim, identified as Harshith Gowda, was a resident of Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Sunday, when Harshith was walking with his mother, Pavithra Gowda, inside the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, a home to tigers and leopards. Like many devotees, Harshith and his family were walking to the Male Mahadeshwara Temple for a religious ritual.

Pavithra, a mother of two, said devotees were charged Rs 200 per person to use the walking route.