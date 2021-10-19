Bengaluru: 14-year-old boy drowns in water accumulated at under-construction building

A 14-year-old boy drowned Sunday in Bengaluru after entering the cellar of an under-construction building to check the depth of the water that got accumulated due to the heavy rains.

The deceased, identified as Chandrasekar alias Chandru (14), a resident of KG Halli, on Sunday afternoon went to an under-construction house in HBR Layout with five of his friends. According to the police, while others waited to analyse the depth of the water, Chandru volunteered to go in despite not knowing how to swim.

After he entered the basement filled with rainwater, which was stagnant for nearly a week, he tried to ask for help by waving his hand above water but his friends thought he was joking. When he did not come up, frightened, the children ran away from the place. After Chandru’s parents informed the police, they fished out his body with help from fire department officials.

The police officials said the owner of the commercial complex said he had put out hollow blocks and wires to prevent people from entering the premises but the children had entered to have fun.

The police said the children are aged between 10 and 14 years and travelled at least 4 km from their residence to get into the building.