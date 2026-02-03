Bengaluru boy’s death: BWSSB inquiry panel inspects open pipeline pit, to submit report by Feb 5

Two days after a 14-year-old boy was found dead inside an open water pipeline chamber in south Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)’s three-member inquiry committee conducted a site inspection Tuesday as part of its probe into the incident.

The committee was constituted Sunday following the death of Preetham, a Class 9 student whose body was found inside an uncovered chamber about eight feet deep at Tataguni village during routine work by BWSSB staff. The boy had been missing since January 28, and preliminary findings have pointed to possible civic negligence.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and the committee is examining its contents as part of the inquiry, B S Dalayat, BWSSB engineer-in-chief and head of the committee, told The Indian Express. The panel will also seek the BWSSB chairman’s opinion before submitting its report by February 5, he said.