Bengaluru: Isolation facility for international passengers set up at Bowring hospital

Amid concerns over the new Covid variant Omicron, the Karnataka government has set up isolation facilities for international passengers at state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

Health commissioner D Randeep told The Indian Express that more than 120 beds have been set up at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

“The international passengers, if found to be tested Covid positive, will be shifted to Bowring hospital. Those who test negative will be under home isolation for seven days. In Mangaluru, a similar facility has been set up near the Mangaluru International Airport,” D Randeep said.

The State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended the setting up of the Omicron facility at Bowring hospital.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra on Tuesday directed Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) to be vigilant.

“If a person tests positive the authorities should shift the patient to the designated hospital in an ambulance. The port should also make arrangements for all the passengers in national and international ships to undergo RT-PCR. Moreover, the data of all the passengers arriving at the port should be sent to the health secretary weekly,” KV Rajendra said at a meeting of MIA and NMPT representatives.

The health and medical education minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the State government is taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new variant.