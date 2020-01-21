Bengaluru-bound AC bus catches fire; 30 passengers escape unhurt

The Bengaluru-bound AC sleeper bus had left Belagavi depot at 8 pm on Monday. Photo/NWKRTC The Bengaluru-bound AC sleeper bus had left Belagavi depot at 8 pm on Monday. Photo/NWKRTC

As many as 30 passengers had a narrow escape after a bus en route Bengaluru from Belagavi caught fire in Karnataka during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) officials, the incident took place near Hiriyur toll gate in Chitradurga district.

An AC sleeper bus en route Bengaluru from Belgaum -run by North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) – caught fire and was burnt completely due to short circuit in engine. No casualties as all 30 passengers on board were evacuated safely pic.twitter.com/TdjAcVbD1k — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) January 21, 2020

“The Corona AC-Sleeper bus had left Belagavi depot at 8 pm on Monday. The incident took place at around 4 am,” said an official.

Crediting the timely act of the driver and the conductor, the NWKRTC official said, “thanks to the presence of mind of the driver and conductor of the bus who realised smoke emanating from the engine and took initiative to evacuate all 30 passengers on board safely during the early hours of the day.”

The Corona AC sleeper bus had burnt completely even though fire engines arrived at the spot to douse the fire. Photo/NWKRTC The Corona AC sleeper bus had burnt completely even though fire engines arrived at the spot to douse the fire. Photo/NWKRTC

Later, on Tuesday, the transport corporation conducted an inquiry to find that the fire began due to a short circuit in the engine.

In a similar incident that took place on the outskirts of Bengaluru in February 2017, a 52-year-old woman was killed and a few others had sustained injuries.

