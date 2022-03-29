Bengaluru: ‘Bonjour India’ French culture festival to begin on April 12

After a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Bonjour India’ – an annual festival that celebrates French and Indian cultures – will return to India and Bengaluru on April 12.

The fourth edition of ‘Bonjour India’ will feature more than 100 events across 19 cities from April to June, the French consulate in Bengaluru announced Tuesday.

French and Indian cultures will be showcased through various events in domains like science, literature, performing arts, photography, cinema, art, and gastronomy, the organisers said.

“‘Bonjour India’ is a gift from France to India on its 75th anniversary of Independence. We will also celebrate 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic relations. In Bengaluru, the events will start from April 12 with ‘convergence’ at Bangalore International Centre (BIC). ‘Convergence’ will showcase exclusive photography, presenting works of prominent French photographers who settled in India since the mid-19th century,” said Thierry Berthelot, the consul general of France in Bengaluru.

Other events in April include ‘Concert (In) Chorus’ (April 23) and ‘Wall art festival’ (April 27) at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore and Rangoli Metro Art Center, respectively.

“Through these dynamic events, we aim to gather French and Indian artists. In an effort to reach maximum citizens, no entry fees will be charged. We encourage the people of Bengaluru to come and witness the blend of culture,” the consul general said.

“India has magnificent heritage and culture, with these events, we look forward to learning from the culture of India,” he added.

The theme of art in public, ‘City for All?’, will be held at Rangoli Metro Art Center from April 25-May 1. The event will consist of exhibitions and workshops showcasing designs and architecture of cities.

The science exhibition opening will be held at the BIC on May 6.

The events will come to an end on June 30. The last exhibition will be conducted at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore from June 6 to 30. The concluding event will display Prof Dalwadi’s journey to France in the 1970’s through 50 photos and short stories.