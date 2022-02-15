Bengaluru: Bone marrow transplant facility inaugurated at state-run Kidwai hospital

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated a bone marrow transplant (BMT) facility at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology to mark the International Childhood Cancer Day on Tuesday.

“It is crucial for kids battling cancer to get timely care. To ensure that no child battling cancer is deprived of treatment, a bone marrow transplant centre has been set up at Kidwai. The centre will provide free treatment to kids from poor families,” Sudhakar said, adding that the cost of bone marrow transplant at private hospitals is beyond the reach of poor patients.

“The new facility at Kidwai will ensure no one is deprived of cancer treatment. Two kids have already received treatment and more people will avail treatment here in coming days. People from across the state come to Kidwai for cancer treatment. Therefore, to lessen the burden of Kidwai and to make quality cancer treatment accessible across the state, we are planning to set up more regional centres of the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. We already have regional centres in Tumkur, Kalburgi, Shivamogga and Mysuru. The one in Belagavi will start this year,” the minister said.

Sudhakar said that childhood cancer is one of the major causes of death among kids and adolescents in developing nations. “Lack of early diagnosis and timely treatment is the main reason behind fatality,” he added.

The health minister also participated in the foundation-laying ceremony of the ICU that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore at the Kidwai hospital.

Notably, the decision to set up the BMT facility was taken during the tenure of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.